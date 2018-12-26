Gvo Asset Management LTD Cut Irobot (IRBT) Holding; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shorts Decreased By 22.56%

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) had a decrease of 22.56% in short interest. JEC’s SI was 3.09 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 22.56% from 3.99M shares previously. With 1.39M avg volume, 2 days are for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)’s short sellers to cover JEC’s short positions. It closed at $55.24 lastly. It is down 13.04% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC

Among 8 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group had 12 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 7. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, October 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, August 7. Bank of America maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Tuesday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. M Partners maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Wednesday, November 21. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 7. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment is 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 30 investors sold Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 62 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 113.27 million shares or 1.04% more from 112.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 5,066 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc holds 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 8,205 shares. Monetary Management Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 200 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd reported 691 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 569,011 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd owns 16,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co owns 5,598 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mai Mngmt reported 4,636 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 66,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Arrow Fin Corp invested 0.06% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amp Limited owns 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 31,413 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $7.86 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 47.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold IRBT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 14.08% less from 30.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trexquant Invest Lp accumulated 4,424 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 34,162 shares. 7,200 are held by Mirador Prns Ltd Partnership. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 48,300 shares. Scout Invests stated it has 0.12% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Voloridge Investment Lc has 118,276 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.01% stake. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has 6,058 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.03% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Macquarie Gru Limited invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 12,099 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts owns 208,267 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Nine Masts Limited stated it has 86 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 0.88% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 1,848 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.54 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $14.12M for 37.37 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Don’t Overlook iRobot’s Competitive Advantages – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Get Paid While IRBT Consolidates – Investorplace.com” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RRGB, IRBT, C – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “IRBT Stock Forecast: iRobot Could See More Double-Digit Gains – Profit Confidential” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iRobot Won Its ITC Patent Case — but Its IP Battle Isn’t Done Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. iRobot had 5 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Monday, October 8. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”. The stock of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Needham. The rating was reinitiated by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, November 5. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James.