HunterCoin (HUC) fell $-0.000465399599999999 in 24 hours

It was bad day for HunterCoin (HUC), as it declined by $-0.000465399599999999 or -3.67%, touching $0.0122167395. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that HunterCoin (HUC) is looking for the $0.01343841345 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.0187929729561758. The highest price was $0.0126821391 and lowest of $0.0117901232 for December 25-26. The open was $0.0126821391. It last traded at Poloniex exchange.

For a month, HunterCoin (HUC) tokens went down -28.09% from $0.01699 for coin. For 100 days HUC is down -75.11% from $0.04909. It traded at $0.0807 200 days ago. It has 42.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 27/01/2014. The Crypto HUC has PoW proof type and operates under Multiple algorithm.

HunterCoin is a hybrid of scrypt and SHA-256 and Scrypt having two difficulties. 42 million HUC’s are to be mined or farmed with a block time of 60 seconds. 80% of all coins are distributed in the game and the difficulty retargets each block.