Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,546 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.34M, up from 187,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 10.07M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Heartland Financial Usa Inc (HTLF) by 2.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 49,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103.68 million, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Heartland Financial Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 56,080 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 3.53% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $645.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,608 shares to 84,936 shares, valued at $17.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,194 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Morrill & Janes Bank parent names new leader – Kansas City Business Journal” on May 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heartland Financial (HTLF) To Acquire First Bank Lubbock Bancshares – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) CEO Bruce Lee on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.73 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold HTLF shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 8.01% more from 17.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 350,882 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 0.01% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). 34,514 were accumulated by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 43,495 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc has 170,050 shares. Teton Incorporated owns 4,500 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma invested in 4,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Walthausen And Ltd Liability holds 193,629 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 18,294 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 0.01% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Smith Asset Management Grp LP owns 586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. At Savings Bank invested in 133,357 shares. Clearbridge Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 38,388 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Heartland Financial USA had 26 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, January 10 by FBR Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of HTLF in report on Friday, April 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, January 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, November 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26. The stock of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) earned “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, January 30. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 3. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Monday, June 26. The stock of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Raymond James.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $3.04 million activity. $191,402 worth of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) was bought by MCCOY R MICHAEL on Monday, November 5. Schmitz Martin J sold $168,120 worth of stock. Townsend Andrew E also sold $90,975 worth of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) on Monday, August 20.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $626.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5,021 shares to 152,541 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,441 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 163 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, July 6. On Wednesday, January 18 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, September 9. On Friday, March 24 the stock rating was initiated by Tudor Pickering with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, October 20. On Monday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Howard Weil with “Focus Stock”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, April 23. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SLB in report on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, April 7.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON also sold $3.40M worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Intuit, Novavax, Nvidia, Salesforce, Schlumberger and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger -4% as Q4 North American revenues could slide 15% – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 25,965 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.57% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Insight 2811 holds 11,126 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Comerica Securities has 0.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,600 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank reported 0.47% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 14,615 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 37,397 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 8.68 million shares. Freestone Holdg Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,310 shares. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,685 shares. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 113,524 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 45,897 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 69,800 shares. D L Carlson Invest Inc reported 33,830 shares.