Lincoln National Corp (LNC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 201 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 241 decreased and sold their stock positions in Lincoln National Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 168.10 million shares, down from 170.25 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lincoln National Corp in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 204 Increased: 142 New Position: 59.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 37.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 8,528 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 31,034 shares with $4.69M value, up from 22,506 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $98.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $108.32. About 3.22 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 17,709 shares to 336,244 valued at $24.22 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 12,660 shares and now owns 274,704 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM taps Samsung for 7nm processes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “IBM Raises Cash Ahead of Megadeal – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. 4,311 shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY, worth $495,846. Rometty Virginia M also bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, November 2. 1,000 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $114,673 were bought by OWENS JAMES W. Another trade for 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 was made by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. Gherson Diane J sold $1.67 million worth of stock or 11,451 shares. Swedish Joseph had bought 2,000 shares worth $232,838 on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howe Rusling owns 72,753 shares. 87,258 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs. Chemical Financial Bank reported 18,103 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 4,441 shares. Patten Grp holds 0.17% or 2,910 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability accumulated 16,482 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 5,334 shares. Tompkins Corporation invested 0.71% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Company Of Vermont accumulated 0.56% or 43,489 shares. Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,413 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Trust reported 11,402 shares stake. Bellecapital Intll Ltd owns 4,708 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il owns 4,810 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 5,878 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt invested in 426,432 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 19. Argus Research downgraded the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, October 18 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 19 with “Market Perform”. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, October 30. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, December 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Monday, November 26 by RBC Capital Markets.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.55 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 5.33 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) Reports Reinsurance Transaction with Athene (ATH) and Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com" on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: "Lincoln Financial Group to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings – Business Wire", Bizjournals.com published: "Lincoln Financial hires latest general counsel from Genworth Financial – Philadelphia Business Journal" on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "$7.7B of Lincoln Financial's annuity products will be reinsured – Philadelphia Business Journal" with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 12.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.98 per share. LNC’s profit will be $476.35M for 5.53 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 1.21M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award