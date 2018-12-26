Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 52.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 2,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $315,000, down from 5,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.33. About 319,198 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declined 12.13% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.22M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $9.43 during the last trading session, reaching $217.9. About 1.61M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Among 12 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 37 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 22 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Neutral”. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Longbow to “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 29. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSL in report on Tuesday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Thursday, April 28. The rating was initiated by Topeka Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, May 26. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Sunday, August 27.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $19.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,465 shares to 89,981 shares, valued at $18.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 235,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 22 investors sold CSL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 49.36 million shares or 3.44% less from 51.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 3,367 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Management owns 56,686 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 59,663 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 6,206 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Voya Invest Management has 31,978 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,601 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 8,681 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.57% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 26,978 shares in its portfolio. Sei has 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 20,655 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CSL’s profit will be $73.23 million for 19.78 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.66 million activity.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $39.04 million activity. Shares for $4.26M were sold by Herrema Gregory J.. $277,176 worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares were sold by Jacks Tyler. $31.07 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares were sold by CASPER MARC N.

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, January 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $158 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies maintained the shares of TMO in report on Friday, October 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, September 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 20 by Cleveland. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Monday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 30 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Ltd has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sns Fincl Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,413 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd holds 0.1% or 3,669 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Mngmt has invested 0.7% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fukoku Mutual Life owns 2,000 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 1.5% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 331,733 shares. Moreover, Honeywell has 1.84% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1.82M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd invested in 1.04% or 55,445 shares. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, Iowa-based fund reported 16,812 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 5,906 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Telemus Cap Llc holds 35,963 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,008 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc has invested 0.71% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Shapiro Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,190 shares or 0% of the stock.