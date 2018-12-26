Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 324.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 31,592 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 41,314 shares with $6.81 million value, up from 9,722 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $346.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 8.08M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 32.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 807,623 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock declined 0.90%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 3.33M shares with $221.11 million value, up from 2.52M last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $37.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 899,374 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) – Media Mogul Gary Vaynerchuk to Speak at Transparency19 – Benzinga” on December 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba-backed bike-share considers bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Makes A Strong Move – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Lose-Lose Outcome – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Investors Come To Their Senses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 10 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, August 24. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $260 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 12. SunTrust maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Nomura.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Alcoa Corp stake by 23,764 shares to 9,870 valued at $399,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 10,056 shares and now owns 70,959 shares. Aptiv Plc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 18 report. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Monday, September 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $73 target.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 24,364 shares to 398,745 valued at $60.41 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 52,822 shares and now owns 201,778 shares. Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) was reduced too.