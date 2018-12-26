Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 33.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 7,880 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock rose 13.89%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 15,909 shares with $1.28 million value, down from 23,789 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $20.83B valuation. The stock increased 3.86% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 1.12 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 27.00% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) stake by 10.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 19,792 shares as Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)’s stock declined 12.34%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 172,433 shares with $12.49M value, down from 192,225 last quarter. Akamai Technologies Inc now has $9.76B valuation. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 491,032 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 19.21% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q EPS 31c; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC AKAM.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Form Financial Operating Committee; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

Among 5 analysts covering Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Akamai had 8 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, October 30. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, July 23. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Monday, August 13. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 27 by FBR Capital. DA Davidson upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $93 target in Monday, September 10 report. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 54.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.5 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $125.40M for 19.46 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold AKAM shares while 176 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 136.41 million shares or 0.02% more from 136.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advsr Lp accumulated 4.55 million shares or 0.62% of the stock. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.03% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). North Star Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.24% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Utd Financial Advisers Llc has 0.03% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 60,207 shares. 601,881 are held by Kbc Gp Nv. Ipswich Mngmt invested in 0.55% or 22,411 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). First Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 37,901 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability reported 2,894 shares. Prudential Financial reported 220,395 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 0.03% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 51,086 shares. 1.01 million are owned by Capital Research Global Invsts. The New York-based Gabelli & Communication Investment Advisers Inc has invested 0.33% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 350,503 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners holds 9,349 shares.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $13.14 million activity. Blumofe Robert had sold 4,000 shares worth $293,360. SAGAN PAUL sold $2.98M worth of stock. Wheaton William also sold $281,325 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Wednesday, November 7. $333,000 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares were sold by Ahola Aaron. On Thursday, July 5 SELIGMAN NAOMI O sold $581,270 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 7,855 shares. Karon Adam also sold $750,000 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Plains Gp Hldgs LP stake by 56,657 shares to 1.36 million valued at $32.64M in 2018Q3. It also upped Zillow Group Inc stake by 21,612 shares and now owns 57,093 shares. Godaddy Inc was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Xilinx had 17 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. William Blair reinitiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 26 report. As per Tuesday, August 28, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 1. Rosenblatt upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Thursday, July 26 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold XLNX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 212.96 million shares or 0.88% more from 211.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 4.31 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.16% or 344,416 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 12,863 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund reported 18,442 shares. One Capital Management Ltd reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.12% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 107,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Jabre Capital Prtn has invested 0.26% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Adage Prtn Limited Liability owns 436,910 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Invest Corp has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 51,489 shares. 9,059 are owned by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.21% or 53,993 shares in its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank Corporation reported 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 3,141 shares to 35,815 valued at $12.39M in 2018Q3. It also upped Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 15,557 shares and now owns 146,517 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

