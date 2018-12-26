Riverbridge Partners Llc increased International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) stake by 28.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc acquired 85,428 shares as International Flavors & Fragra (IFF)’s stock rose 7.03%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 390,198 shares with $54.28M value, up from 304,770 last quarter. International Flavors & Fragra now has $13.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 496,980 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries

GRANDVISION NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLA (OTCMKTS:GRRDF) had a decrease of 18.53% in short interest. GRRDF’s SI was 410,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 18.53% from 503,600 shares previously. It closed at $24.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 26, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $154 highest and $135 lowest target. $145’s average target is 16.05% above currents $124.95 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 4 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 9. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 16 report. Raymond James downgraded the shares of IFF in report on Friday, November 16 to “Underperform” rating.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 27 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $536.32 million activity. Winder Investment Pte Ltd also bought $9.16 million worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) shares. The insider Fortanet Francisco sold 439 shares worth $62,470.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold IFF shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 119,232 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 8,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank holds 14,152 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,930 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 243,061 shares. Daiwa Securities invested in 0% or 2,709 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 9,826 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc reported 37 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Sageworth Trust reported 320 shares stake. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 0.91% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 7 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York accumulated 13,692 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 101,268 are held by Element Limited Co.

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Healthstream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) stake by 47,034 shares to 1.08 million valued at $33.63M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Snap (NYSE:SNA) stake by 6,841 shares and now owns 307,957 shares. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) was reduced too.

More news for GRANDVISION N.V. (OTCMKTS:GRRDF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Dutch Eye Care Company Grand Vision Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Grandvision NV 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 06, 2018 is yet another important article.