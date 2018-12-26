Diversified Trust Co increased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 38.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co acquired 6,307 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock declined 5.28%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 22,815 shares with $2.54M value, up from 16,508 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $12.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 676,844 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has declined 18.69% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased Five Below Inc. (FIVE) stake by 35.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 668,194 shares as Five Below Inc. (FIVE)’s stock declined 23.62%. The Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 1.19 million shares with $154.94 million value, down from 1.86 million last quarter. Five Below Inc. now has $5.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $89.61. About 755,350 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 51.81% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price

Diversified Trust Co decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 35,590 shares to 254,944 valued at $74.12M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 19,435 shares and now owns 267,465 shares. Ishares Tr (AGG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $140 highest and $100 lowest target. $121.83’s average target is 33.89% above currents $90.99 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, October 11 with “Neutral”. On Monday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 17 to “Underperform”. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Thursday, December 6 to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Jefferies. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 44 investors sold VMC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.97% less from 125.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% or 11,925 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 65,452 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Inc reported 27,923 shares stake. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Optimum Advisors holds 0.05% or 1,778 shares. Pension has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Riverhead Capital Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. 12,888 are held by M&T Natl Bank Corporation. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Ancora Advisors Lc stated it has 2,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Cap Management holds 21,078 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 17,584 shares. Hightower Ltd owns 35,874 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 270,000 shares. Brinker Cap owns 38,261 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Five Below has $140 highest and $103 lowest target. $122.17’s average target is 36.34% above currents $89.61 stock price. Five Below had 9 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, December 6. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, December 13. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Neutral” rating by Dougherty on Wednesday, September 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 7. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold FIVE shares while 134 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.76 million shares or 6.73% less from 55.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Service holds 31,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Usa Portformulas reported 4,831 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors, Colorado-based fund reported 3,785 shares. Principal Fin has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 2,586 shares. Nordea Invest Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Acg Wealth accumulated 15,430 shares. First Interstate Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 1.19 million are held by Riverbridge Ltd Llc. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 9,600 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0.08% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 16,277 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company. Emerald Advisers Pa owns 423,342 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio.

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) stake by 419,731 shares to 1.71M valued at $61.71M in 2018Q3. It also upped International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) stake by 85,428 shares and now owns 390,198 shares. Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. was raised too.