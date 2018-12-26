Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) stake by 70.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 88,383 shares as Logitech Intl S A (LOGI)’s stock declined 30.06%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 37,411 shares with $1.67 million value, down from 125,794 last quarter. Logitech Intl S A now has $4.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 129,685 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 1.46% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) stake by 19.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 29,200 shares as Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW)’s stock rose 12.30%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 122,200 shares with $1.82 million value, down from 151,400 last quarter. Medical Pptys Trust Inc now has $5.59B valuation. The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 2.76M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 25.59% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Logitech International Enters Oversold Territory (LOGI) – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) Drops Acquisition Talks With Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 11/26/2018: IPAS, VIOT, AAPL, ESLT, LOGI – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 3%; Zafgen Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Parts Add Up: CZA Targets $75 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold LOGI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 58.45 million shares or 2.88% more from 56.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 85,038 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Icon Advisers Inc has 0.65% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Macquarie Grp, a Australia-based fund reported 477,952 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.01% or 332,968 shares. Pnc Ser Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). 3.81M were reported by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Product Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.26% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Grp One Trading Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Prelude Mgmt Ltd stated it has 181 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 82,946 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.07% or 252,549 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.01% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 46,107 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1.69M shares. Blair William & Com Il owns 22,335 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 19,794 shares.

Analysts await Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. LOGI’s profit will be $106.01M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Logitech International S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) stake by 41,319 shares to 148,810 valued at $1.71 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 72,511 shares and now owns 83,823 shares. Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Logitech International had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 5. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 16 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MPW shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 268.19 million shares or 1.30% less from 271.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). M&T Bancorp Corporation owns 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 32,622 shares. Coldstream Cap, Washington-based fund reported 69,670 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Waterfront Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 529,688 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Sterling Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 38,052 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 20,480 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 297,056 shares. Service Automobile Association stated it has 55,582 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% or 698,670 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 18,119 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP has invested 0.58% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.58 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by Hanna James Kevin, worth $222,600. McLean Emmett E had sold 50,000 shares worth $870,000 on Tuesday, December 4. The insider Stewart Michael G sold $100,862. Another trade for 43,065 shares valued at $722,631 was sold by Aldag Edward K JR.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. MPW’s profit will be $113.16 million for 12.34 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Boeing, Fitbit, Chesapeake Energy, Kroger, Medical Properties Trust, and Hillenbrand â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “High-Yield Bear Market Busters – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “#1 Healthcare Investment – 6.8% Yield And 25% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.