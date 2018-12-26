Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) had an increase of 2.93% in short interest. INSM’s SI was 12.83M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.93% from 12.47 million shares previously. With 981,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM)’s short sellers to cover INSM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 712,161 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 42.91% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M; 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 26.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 406,200 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock declined 6.56%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.12 million shares with $59.40M value, down from 1.53 million last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $70.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 6.58 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B

Among 4 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. US Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $62 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 18 by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Tuesday, November 27 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”.

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “US Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 10.32 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,900 shares to 77,444 valued at $21.22 million in 2018Q3. It also upped International Flavors Fragra (NYSE:IFF) stake by 3,900 shares and now owns 27,242 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $16.82 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider OMALEY DAVID B sold $585,001. On Tuesday, November 13 the insider Elmore John R. sold $1.04 million. Shares for $730,517 were sold by von Gillern Jeffry H.. DOLAN TERRANCE R had sold 15,524 shares worth $821,375 on Thursday, October 18. CECERE ANDREW also sold $9.71M worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, November 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Lau Lc has 0.18% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 5,081 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 1.50M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 36,607 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0.1% stake. Willis Invest Counsel reported 408,200 shares. Peoples Fincl owns 25,110 shares. Ledyard State Bank owns 0.08% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 12,635 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs stated it has 134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Counselors holds 135,363 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Suffolk Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,793 shares stake. Moreno Evelyn V reported 2.42% stake. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4,314 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 1.94M shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Insmed had 6 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities downgraded Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on Monday, August 6 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, October 1. Citigroup maintained Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on Tuesday, December 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on Monday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insmed Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Insmed Slumped Lower Today – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insmed nabs new ALIS patent in Japan – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insmed shares halted pending news – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed: Will ALIS Procure A Positive Regulatory Outcome? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $871,711 activity. The insider ENGELSEN STEINAR J bought $253,993. 3,000 shares were bought by Adsett Roger, worth $47,907 on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $320,211 were bought by SHAROKY MELVIN MD on Friday, November 9. 15,700 shares valued at $249,600 were bought by Lewis William on Thursday, November 1.