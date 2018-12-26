United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 165.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,089 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, up from 2,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $171.89. About 1.45 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 6.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 280 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9,000, down from 6.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 6.67% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 1.09M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 13.34% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 24,599 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $159.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 9,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.06 million shares or 7.76% less from 118.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 0.03% or 11,169 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 11,556 shares. First Republic Management owns 127,091 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 38,735 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.04% or 15,357 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications reported 29,634 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Morgan Stanley invested in 202,355 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Assetmark Incorporated owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 216,995 were reported by Carlson Lp. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 162.50% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. SM’s profit will be $5.61 million for 71.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% EPS growth.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $39.40 million activity. DeBiase Francesca A. had sold 15,136 shares worth $2.67 million. Easterbrook Stephen had sold 201,123 shares worth $35.32M. 3,192 shares were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N, worth $562,335.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $424.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 15,747 shares to 35,594 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 21,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,197 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

