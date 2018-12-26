Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 1294.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,480 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $368,000, up from 680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 3.98M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 44.37% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 54.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 7,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 21,661 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $955,000, up from 14,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 17.49 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 26, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,488 shares to 285,633 shares, valued at $64.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 20,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,329 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $329.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,730 shares to 48,152 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 7,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,284 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

