XTR.II GL.INF.-LINK.BD 5C (XGIU) Dipped -0.18% on Dec 25

Shares of XTR.II GL.INF.-LINK.BD 5C (FRA:XGIU) last traded at 20.97, representing a move of -0.18%, or -0.04 per share, on volume of 178 shares. After opening the trading day at 20.95, shares of XTR.II GL.INF.-LINK.BD 5C traded in a close range. XTR.II GL.INF.-LINK.BD 5C currently has a total float of shares and on average sees shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 20.95 and high of 20.98.

What’s Behind Germany’s Economic Growth?

Germany is the biggest economy and Europe. Globally, the nation comes next to the US and Japan. It includes in its trading lists companies like XTR.II GL.INF.-LINK.BD 5C. Playing an important role in this compelling feat is the German Stock Exchange, particularly its main trading index, the Deutsche Aktien Xchange (DAX) 30.

Getting to Know the German Stock Exchange

Before taking a look at DAX 30 through the years, it is first important to understand the German Stock Exchange.

It is undeniable that the German Stock Exchange is among the most influential stock exchanges in the world. It has eight components including the FWB Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse or the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Börse Stuttgart or the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, the Börse Berlin-Bremen, the BÖAG Börsen AG, and the Hamburger Börse or the Hamburg Stock Exchange.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, facilitating the trade in Frankfurt, is the biggest component of the German Stock Exchange. About 80% of the total market capitalization in Germany is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

It is followed by the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, which lists most of the financial companies in Germany.

The Börse Berlin-Bremen, facilitating the trade in Berlin-Charlottenburg, is one of the newest stock exchanges in the world. It was founded in 2003 after the Berlin Stock Exchange and the Börse Bremen had merged.

Meanwhile, the BÖAG Börsen AG, facilitating the trade ik Hamburg and Hanover, was founded in 1999 after the Hamburg Stock Exchange and the Hanover Stock Exchange had consolidated. It allowed XTR.II GL.INF.-LINK.BD 5C to become in the main focus of investors.

On the other hand, the Hamburg Stock Exchange is one of the oldest stock exchanges in the world, having been founded in 1558.

DAX 30, Europe’s Finest

The DAX 30 is Germany’s benchmark equity market index. It tracks the performance of the best 30 German blue chip stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as far as market capitalization is concerned. This means that the DAX 30 is a strong indicator of how well the German economy performs and how confident investors are in the German trading environment. Being in DAX means for XTR.II GL.INF.-LINK.BD 5C stay in business.

The main currency on the DAX 30 is euro. Its movement is in increments of 0.50. To trade on the DAX 30, the minimum trade size required is one index while the margin requirement is commonly 2%.

Since December 31, 1987, the DAX 30 had a base value of 1,000. Equity prices are computed using XETRA, a system that has been calculating indices since June 18, 1999. XETRA had begun calculating indices every one second in January 2006.

The DAX 30 had its longest bullish period between 2003 and 2007, which lasted for exactly 1,587 days. It had attained its peak level during the said period at €8,105.69. After the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, it fell to an all-time low of €3,580 in 2009.

Nonetheless, the DAX 30 eventually recouped from the repercussions of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. During one of its best years, the DAX 30 had recorded its all-time high of €8,736 on September 19, 2013.

Germany is surely one of the most interesting markets in the world today. Consequently, investing in DAX 30 is highly recommended for retail investors.