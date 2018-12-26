Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) by 185.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 11,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $952,000, up from 6,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 3.70 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 60,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,748 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.43 million, down from 500,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 915,186 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has declined 3.66% since December 26, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.66% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Is Said to Meet to Choose U.K. or Dutch Base; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER HAD AN EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF INR640M IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Unilever shift to Rotterdam dents May hopes for smooth transition after Brexit; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Among 11 analysts covering Unilever NV (NYSE:UN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Unilever NV had 13 analyst reports since September 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Friday, September 25. Bernstein initiated Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) on Monday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Argus Research. Jefferies upgraded Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) on Tuesday, December 13 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by UBS. On Wednesday, December 7 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 31 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 24. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 12. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of UN in report on Thursday, August 10 to “Underperform” rating.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $503.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 102,957 shares to 590,821 shares, valued at $26.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 63,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American International Group had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Janney Capital upgraded the shares of AIG in report on Wednesday, March 30 to “Buy” rating. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 12. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 17 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 22 by Atlantic Securities. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, May 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 2 by Argus Research. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 16 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 0.44% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ameriprise has 0.18% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hgk Asset holds 198,657 shares. Hl Fin Services Limited Liability invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Northern Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 54,845 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 13.38 million shares. 284 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Patten And Patten Tn owns 54,213 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability reported 3,858 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,336 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 612,024 shares. Hudock Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,650 shares. Sei invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

