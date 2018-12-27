$0.40 EPS Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI); NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL (NCAP) Shorts Increased By 4.17%

Analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report $0.40 EPS on January, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. PBI’s profit would be $75.14 million giving it 3.65 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s analysts see 48.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 250,188 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 35.39% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 07/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $1.40-$1.5; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives; 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce

NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:NCAP) had an increase of 4.17% in short interest. NCAP’s SI was 5,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.17% from 4,800 shares previously. The stock 0.71% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0.007. It is down 0.00% since December 27, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Northsight Capital Makes Cannabis Stocks Look Bad – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Discovery Labs completes enrollment in AEROSURF study; SURFAXIN to be discontinued – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 17, 2015 is yet another important article.

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company has market cap of $863,233. The companyÂ’s principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the companyÂ’s online directories; and leasing to clients one or more Internet domain names for the customerÂ’s exclusive use. It currently has negative earnings. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space.

