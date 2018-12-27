Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 46,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,090 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $430,000, down from 84,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 46.56 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: $52M Agreement With Dubai Electricity and Water for Advanced Gas Path Technology; 16/04/2018 – GE SIGNS $300M TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES DEAL; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO MAKE MAJOR CHANGES; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE REVENUE-CYCLE, AMBULATORY CARE AND WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE UNIT FROM GE HEALTHCARE FOR $1 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 578.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 103,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,807 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $963,000, up from 17,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 570,755 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 19.32% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GE sues Uptake, says Chicago firm is in ‘ruthless scheme to poach’ GE executives – Chicago Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “GE is a buy but with a ‘strong stomach,’ says Wall Street’s ‘dean of valuation’ – CNBC” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen Management reported 301,791 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 1.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.05% or 30.81M shares. Mariner Wealth reported 37,004 shares. 55,168 were accumulated by Ascend Cap Ltd Com. Bailard owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,665 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 37,066 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx has 1.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 305,125 shares. Alexandria Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 22,888 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Comml Bank & Of Newtown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 173,741 shares. Spc holds 0.08% or 35,240 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Advsrs Limited Co reported 41,675 shares. 1.97 million are owned by Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 15.30 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1500 target in Monday, April 23 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Tuesday, January 16. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, September 28. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $13 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, December 23 with “Buy”. The stock has “Focus List” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 16. Cowen & Co initiated General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, June 7 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 12 by Oppenheimer. Bank of America maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, January 4 the stock rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Hold”.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER, worth $94,800 on Tuesday, November 6. On Wednesday, November 14 DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 60,000 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 9.81 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold CMO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 66.43 million shares or 3.42% more from 64.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corp has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 840 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 13,401 shares stake. Alps Advsr accumulated 121,978 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,661 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) or 14,980 shares. 934,993 were reported by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 8,250 are held by Ameritas Inc. Zebra Capital Ltd reported 29,758 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 81,503 shares. 3.84M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Commerce. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0% or 1,887 shares. Texas-based Smith Graham And Investment Advsrs Lp has invested 0.48% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 58,203 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 427 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 57,702 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Capstead Mortgage had 18 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) on Tuesday, August 11 with “Sell” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. Wood downgraded Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) rating on Monday, October 29. Wood has “Underperform” rating and $5.5 target. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CMO in report on Monday, April 11 to “Market Perform” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. The rating was downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Underperform” on Tuesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, July 31. The stock of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 8 by Wood. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) rating on Friday, October 6. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $10.75 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, May 29.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 776,475 shares to 173,525 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (Prn) by 482,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28.19M shares, and cut its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $981,811 activity. The insider MAHOWALD CHRISTOPHER W bought 75,000 shares worth $506,985. Kim Roy bought 10,000 shares worth $67,575. Phillips Lance bought $68,075 worth of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) on Monday, October 29. REINSCH PHILLIP A bought $135,762 worth of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) on Wednesday, October 31. Bernard John L bought $33,594 worth of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) on Monday, October 29.