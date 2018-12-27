Torray Llc increased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 3.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 14,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 457,252 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.40 million, up from 443,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 5.54 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS CFO ANDREW CARROLL TO TAKE GM NETWORK ROLE; 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 16/03/2018 – In exchange, the workers want GM to keep its Gunsan plant open; 03/04/2018 – Ford Mulls Following GM in Ditching Monthly U.S. Sales Reports; 22/05/2018 – The Carlson Law Firm Assisting Recall Victims Of Old GM’s Negligence; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 21/03/2018 – CRODA BID FOR PLANT IMPACT APPROVED IN COURT MEETING, GM; 27/03/2018 – GM expects S.Korea-US’s revised trade deal to ease investment risks- S.Korea’s trade ministry; 26/04/2018 – TRUST FOR GM CREDITORS EXECUTED AGREEMENT APRIL 25

Community Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 3,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.05M, up from 67,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $97.62. About 23.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.22% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 23,904 shares. Fayez Sarofim Communication reported 6,300 shares. Boys Arnold & Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Graham Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.07% or 99,465 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 2.53% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 874,493 are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability. First Dallas Inc reported 40,084 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 519,143 shares. Washington Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 1,798 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 67,528 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates has 100,195 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Duff & Phelps Mgmt Company reported 13,910 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 25,177 shares to 171,971 shares, valued at $14.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,661 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Solaris Asset Limited Liability stated it has 11,699 shares or 10.45% of all its holdings. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caprock Group Inc Incorporated invested in 2.78% or 119,691 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 115,478 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP has 4.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parthenon Limited Co owns 382,881 shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 4.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,057 shares. Anchor Advsrs Llc reported 300,554 shares. Moreover, Bernzott Cap Advisors has 1.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 125,236 shares. Cap International Sarl reported 207,520 shares. Palouse Capital stated it has 68,061 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) stated it has 236,505 shares or 7.45% of all its holdings. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 35,122 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr invested in 402,463 shares or 4.57% of the stock. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 290,568 shares or 4.34% of its portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.12M was made by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 3. Shares for $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya. $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H. Hood Amy also sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer Etf by 87,805 shares to 16,845 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Nasdaq Tech Div (TDIV) by 40,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,265 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

