American National Bank decreased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 25.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 13,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,174 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35M, down from 52,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 241,597 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 16.74% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.43M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 5.16M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business

Among 16 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Greenbrier Companies had 39 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by BBT. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 7. Avondale maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $25 target in Wednesday, April 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GBX in report on Monday, July 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, January 19 by CLSA. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, October 29. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 20 by Longbow. The rating was initiated by CLSA on Friday, September 30 with “Underperform”. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) rating on Friday, September 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $60.0 target.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $965,693 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Comstock Brian J, worth $289,902. Shares for $510,641 were sold by RITTENBAUM MARK J on Thursday, November 8.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on January, 4. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.9 per share. GBX’s profit will be $15.53M for 20.38 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold GBX shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 3.59% more from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division owns 11,076 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 500 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 32,830 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 83,389 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 66,541 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd has 0.34% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Cim Mangement reported 4,613 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 15,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 110,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 31,283 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $347.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 386 shares to 6,341 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 11,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, September 29. Loop Capital downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Monday, April 24 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Topeka Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 5 by Macquarie Research. Pivotal Research initiated it with “Hold” rating and $106 target in Tuesday, October 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, November 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, May 11. As per Friday, September 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership has 9,700 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 2,635 were reported by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated. Suntrust Banks holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 905,993 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn invested 3.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James Trust Na reported 107,110 shares. Advsrs Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 35,354 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc accumulated 18.36M shares. Westover Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,243 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj invested in 0.39% or 122,137 shares. Bank & Trust Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 19,198 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0.17% or 94,369 shares. Suffolk Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,724 shares. Harvey Invest Ltd holds 0.12% or 5,704 shares. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,095 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $503.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).