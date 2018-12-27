Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 452.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 9,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,646 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14 million, up from 2,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $145.42. About 292,757 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 37.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 4,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,744 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $595,000, down from 10,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 2.67M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold PH shares while 201 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 1.02% less from 99.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 9,324 shares. Union Financial Bank Corporation reported 20,060 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co holds 139,307 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,344 shares. Charter Trust invested in 8,513 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company holds 9,412 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated Ltd reported 2,400 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com reported 4,352 shares. Sun Life Inc invested in 0.01% or 365 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab has 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 66,017 shares. The Georgia-based Decatur Cap Mngmt has invested 1.78% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Co has 1.62% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 47,687 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.04% stake. M&T National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $704,241 activity. Shares for $420,864 were sold by Bowman William R.

Among 21 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 102 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Sunday, December 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $109 target in Tuesday, August 25 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, December 17. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 11 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Sell” rating by Vertical Research given on Thursday, March 10. On Friday, July 6 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 2 report. Jefferies maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Monday, September 11. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $165.0 target.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $887.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,311 shares to 35,988 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 18,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,438 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.91M for 10.36 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

