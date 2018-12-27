Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.40 million, up from 18,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.04% or $10.34 during the last trading session, reaching $157.17. About 177,137 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 38,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.52M, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.21B market cap company. The stock increased 5.42% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 4.04M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy

Among 17 analysts covering Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Suncor Energy Inc. had 38 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. As per Thursday, October 27, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. On Sunday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $52 target in Friday, October 13 report. The stock of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by TD Securities. On Thursday, June 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 23 report. The stock of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) earned “Outperform” rating by National Bank Canada on Friday, October 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 1 by Desjardins Securities. The stock of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, January 11.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 19,347 shares to 73,957 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 17,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,204 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 27. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $157 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Thursday, October 13. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, January 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $220.0 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 5 report. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17500 target in Monday, May 21 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 18 report. Needham initiated it with “Strong Buy” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, April 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 2 by Maxim Group. Barclays Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, December 14. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $150 target.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98 million was made by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.