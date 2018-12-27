First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 76.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $181.65. About 539,782 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 27/03/2018 – CME eyes pole position in Treasury trades with audacious bid for Nex; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOX) by 88.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 17,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,268 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $104,000, down from 19,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 1.80 million shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has risen 45.16% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 8. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 14 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, August 17. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by UBS. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, July 29. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Friday, January 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity. Carey Charles P had sold 5,000 shares worth $959,220. 5,847 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares with value of $1.14M were sold by Winkler Julie. The insider Tully Sean sold 13,500 shares worth $2.59 million. On Tuesday, September 4 Piell Hilda Harris sold $319,025 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,823 shares. 2,500 shares were sold by Pietrowicz John W., worth $449,650. DUFFY TERRENCE A had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.89 million on Friday, November 23.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $159.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 36,081 shares to 12,580 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Index (SPY) by 1,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,983 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Lc reported 4.18 million shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited reported 92,100 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.53% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 71,842 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust. Axa accumulated 0.15% or 243,891 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP reported 4,632 shares. Moreover, Argent has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,940 shares. Navellier Assoc has 22,012 shares. Cap Ltd Ca holds 4.42% or 83,190 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 0.25% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 49,870 shares. Napier Park Global (Us) LP invested 1.66% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Illinois-based First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fincl Architects has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold FOX shares while 107 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 364.63 million shares or 9.90% less from 404.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 16,311 shares. Sageworth Tru reported 3,300 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability accumulated 703,206 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Invest Mngmt Llp owns 2.98 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 32,000 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt reported 6,767 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 0.02% or 110,544 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And Company owns 1.16M shares. Ls Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) for 10,186 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of owns 635 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.98 million shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 102,668 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,961 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,749 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 3 analyst reports since February 18, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 18.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 12,667 shares to 15,045 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 6,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

