Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 8.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold 2,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,465 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.96 million, down from 33,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.97. About 1.17 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 42.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 12,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $541,000, down from 30,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.79. About 3.08M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 24.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.7 per share. SYF’s profit will be $625.30 million for 6.55 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.40% negative EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $414.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Inc. by 67,967 shares to 187,989 shares, valued at $35.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) by 8,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $131.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3,956 shares to 26,098 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 20,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 16.14 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. House Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 24,510 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc accumulated 746,599 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,061 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Truepoint has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,672 shares. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Company invested in 1,844 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Middleton Co Incorporated Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,553 shares. New Jersey-based Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sather Group accumulated 140,012 shares or 4.59% of the stock. Everett Harris And Ca reported 11,129 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. M&R Management Incorporated reported 18,959 shares stake. First Personal Finance Svcs holds 1,538 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Twin Inc holds 8,025 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.61% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 12,376 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 189,160 shares.

