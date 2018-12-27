Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) by 68.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 22,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28 million, up from 33,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital (Wdc) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 2.36M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in Western Union Company (WU) by 53.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 16,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,932 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $266,000, down from 30,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Western Union Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 1.87 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018

Among 21 analysts covering The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), 3 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Western Union Company had 41 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, October 13 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2300 target in Monday, July 17 report. The stock has “Negative” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, September 19. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 31 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by S&P Research given on Wednesday, September 2. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 14 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) on Friday, August 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, November 2.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.15 million activity. HOLDEN BETSY D also sold $158,551 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) on Thursday, December 13. Williams Richard L sold 20,207 shares worth $414,244. 2,440 shares were sold by Tsai Caroline, worth $45,164. Another trade for 18,709 shares valued at $339,381 was made by MENDOZA ROBERTO G on Friday, December 14. 2,175 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares with value of $41,369 were sold by Rhodes Sheri.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $216.97 million for 8.51 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 15,184 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 165,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding reported 900 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 26,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 489,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 1.56M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 2.92M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 470,935 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. 85,031 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. 133,226 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Capital Rech Global Invsts accumulated 0.19% or 35.15M shares.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $180.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13,438 shares to 37,643 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Western Digital (WDC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on October 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For FTA – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,273.08 down -18.51 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. MASSENGILL MATTHEW E had sold 1,681 shares worth $80,148.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 762 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa holds 3.09% or 282,868 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America invested in 0.01% or 827 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Nine Masts Capital invested in 0.06% or 3,500 shares. Zacks Investment holds 16,086 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 0% or 160,445 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hsbc Plc accumulated 550,159 shares. Country Tru National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Olstein Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 153,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.07% or 730,649 shares in its portfolio.