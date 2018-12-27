Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Upped By $373,592 Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Sabre (SABR) Covered By 0 Bulls

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 7.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc acquired 2,278 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc holds 30,885 shares with $5.08 million value, up from 28,607 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $375.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.83. About 16.13M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends SCL, Cambridge Analytica for violating policies; 11/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for a second day in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg’s Testimony Released Ahead of Hearings (Video); 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Trust Crisis: Americans Say It Has Harmed Democracy, Only 1 in 4 Believe Positive Development for Society, According to New Survey From Digital Citizens Alliance; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg will face tough questions in U.S. Senate hearing; 18/04/2018 – Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows MR on Steam; 26/03/2018 – CARTEL OFFICE SAYS FACEBOOK DATA USAGE IMPROPER: TAGESSPIEGEL; 26/04/2018 – Facebook to clearly label political advertising in Britain; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Among 2 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sabre had 3 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Equal-Weight" rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Morgan Stanley has "Equal-Weight" rating and $27 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to "Hold" on Thursday, December 13.

13/12/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $26 New Target: $27 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $25 New Target: $26 Maintain

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 70 insider sales for $1.48 billion activity. On Thursday, August 30 the insider Zuckerberg Mark sold $72.06M. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $871,068. Schroepfer Michael Todd also sold $7.74 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.13 million. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77M worth of stock or 61,103 shares. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $146,055 on Thursday, July 5. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $308,017 worth of stock or 2,268 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, December 6 to “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Edward Jones downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, July 27 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Nomura. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, October 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 20 by Tigress Financial.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 5.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.26 million shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1.77% or 235,811 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ohio-based Greystone Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Washington Natl Bank has 65,192 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Connecticut-based Lone Pine Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis accumulated 2.66% or 28,563 shares. 31,436 were reported by Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department. Brown Management Limited Liability Company reported 20,183 shares. Moreover, Money Management Ltd Liability has 0.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,571 shares. Cannell Peter B Communications has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fernwood Inv Management Lc accumulated 23,896 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.52, from 1.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Sabre Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 252.43 million shares or 5.80% less from 267.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa reported 2.33M shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 69 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 73,248 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mgmt holds 50,333 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Causeway Lc holds 3.29% or 12.56 million shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P accumulated 2.07M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.01% or 1.27M shares. First Republic Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 18,303 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,939 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0% or 84,262 shares.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.80 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 17.34 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

