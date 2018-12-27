Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 46.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 5.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18.04M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 12.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 16.65M shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 9.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 24,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 296,293 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.12M, up from 271,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.99% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 2.10M shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $5.46M. TERUEL JAVIER G had sold 166,666 shares worth $8.78 million.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 614,961 shares to 905,460 shares, valued at $20.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Qqq Tr (Put) (QQQ) by 1,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,636 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q2.

