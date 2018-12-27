Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares In (FFIN) by 22.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 147,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,655 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.30M, down from 660,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 524,315 shares traded or 68.01% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 32.12% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) by 78.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 37,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35 million, down from 48,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $239. About 237,562 shares traded. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has risen 19.57% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.04 million activity. $131,997 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR on Friday, November 2. The insider Swick Gregory sold 4,252 shares worth $1.09 million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver by 98,648 shares to 282,249 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 14,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Analysts await The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 137.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.24 per share. ULTI’s profit will be $17.82M for 104.82 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.56% EPS growth.

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 34.88% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.43 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $39.00 million for 24.47 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Citigroup Faces OCC Investigation for Fair Lending Breach – Nasdaq” on October 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gaming & Leisure Properties, Fidelity National Financial and First Financial Bankshares – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day Twitter, Six Flags Entertainment, Popular, City Holding and First Financial Bankshares – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo to Re-Enter Private RMBS Market After a Decade – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $113,996 activity. The insider TROTTER JOHNNY bought 2,000 shares worth $111,300.