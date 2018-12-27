Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Gold Std Ventures Corp (GSV) stake by 114.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 902,978 shares as Gold Std Ventures Corp (GSV)’s stock declined 18.49%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 1.69 million shares with $2.89 million value, up from 786,265 last quarter. Gold Std Ventures Corp now has $309.98M valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 309,044 shares traded. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) has declined 17.36% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GSV News: 10/05/2018 JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased Affimed N V (AFMD) stake by 20% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 450,000 shares as Affimed N V (AFMD)'s stock declined 25.42%. The New Leaf Venture Partners Llc holds 1.80M shares with $7.83 million value, down from 2.25M last quarter. Affimed N V now has $181.05 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.1099 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9001. About 396,034 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 88.42% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.42% the S&P500.

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 285,025 shares to 14.21 million valued at $463.88M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) stake by 703,766 shares and now owns 74,428 shares. Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) was reduced too.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on March, 19. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% EPS growth.