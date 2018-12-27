Cim Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Worthington Industries Has 0.78 Sentiment

Worthington Industries Inc (WOR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 74 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 95 reduced and sold their stakes in Worthington Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 30.00 million shares, up from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Worthington Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 72 Increased: 42 New Position: 32.

Cim Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 10.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cim Llc sold 10,328 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Cim Llc holds 86,089 shares with $10.07 million value, down from 96,417 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $154.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $103.78. About 2.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 12 by Argus Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 19. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Monday, October 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, November 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, August 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $110 target.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney warns Verizon customers of potential blackout – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney amends Iger’s compensation to add more rigor on performance award – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney eyes record breaking 2019 after superhero films score big YTD – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Exxon Mobil, Bank of America and Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $25.90 million activity. 723 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $79,602 on Monday, December 17. $15.05 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. IGER ROBERT A had sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73 million. Parker Mary Jayne also sold $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, October 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winslow Asset owns 74,225 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corp holds 8.47% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Bancorporation Department has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Goelzer Mgmt stated it has 26,925 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory Group reported 2,944 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 0.9% or 1.85 million shares. Bennicas Associates Incorporated reported 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Insur holds 1.23% or 375,000 shares. Honeywell Intl stated it has 100,100 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & invested 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,333 shares. Chilton Company Ltd Llc holds 2.87% or 746,107 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Co owns 26,407 shares. 22,543 were accumulated by Boltwood Cap Mngmt. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel reported 102,159 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47B for 15.63 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 64,440 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) has declined 9.45% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27

More notable recent Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Worthington Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:WOR – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Worthington shares down post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. It has a 10.72 P/E ratio. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for clients primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets.