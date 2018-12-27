Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) stake by 419.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 262,946 shares as Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD)’s stock rose 19.83%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 325,593 shares with $2.02M value, up from 62,647 last quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co now has $399.87 million valuation. The stock increased 4.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 414,424 shares traded or 32.39% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 39.80% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes

Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 115 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 81 reduced and sold positions in Realogy Holdings Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 155.90 million shares, up from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Realogy Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 51 Increased: 69 New Position: 46.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) stake by 6,761 shares to 67,486 valued at $7.15M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Everbridge Inc stake by 60,353 shares and now owns 90,450 shares. Viewray Inc was reduced too.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $676,650 activity. The insider Levenson Ryan sold 125,000 shares worth $941,495. 50,000 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) shares with value of $264,845 were bought by Petterson Lasse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 43.37 million shares or 6.70% more from 40.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 45,000 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Moreover, Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 333,503 shares. 72,967 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, a New York-based fund reported 4,256 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 16,270 shares. Moreover, Logan Capital Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 68,972 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 662,831 shares. Boston Partners, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.62M shares. 218,377 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. London Of Virginia holds 0.01% or 149,800 shares in its portfolio. 13,290 were accumulated by Umb Retail Bank N A Mo. Quantum Management reported 61,350 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 47.14% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. for 8.57 million shares. Tremblant Capital Group owns 6.62 million shares or 7.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. has 3.93% invested in the company for 16.79 million shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 2.81% in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 175,252 shares.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $14.18M for 33.21 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

