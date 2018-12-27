First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 13.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 6,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,156 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.09M, up from 47,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $152.17. About 2.18M shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 41.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 42,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,024 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.89 million, up from 101,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 11.64M shares traded or 43.47% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Dynamics (GD) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend, 2.1% Yield; Authorizes Additional 10M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $346 Million by US Navy for Virginia-Class Submarine Work – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Dynamics says canceling Saudi arms deal would cost Canada billions – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Who Will Battle to Build the Army’s New Light Tank – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Cautions Canada Against Backing Out of $13 Billion Saudi Deal – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $19.29 million activity. Johnson S. Daniel sold $15.55 million worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Friday, September 14. Shares for $4.35 million were sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK. $509,612 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was bought by Malcolm Mark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 16,300 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.2% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pinnacle Fincl Inc reported 5,089 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.15% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cibc State Bank Usa reported 16,840 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 12,431 are held by Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc reported 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Deltec Asset Mgmt holds 15,500 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth holds 0.08% or 2,050 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny reported 1.35% stake. World invested in 2.40M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 204,791 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Communication Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,023 shares. Palo Cap reported 9,468 shares stake.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $20.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 9,489 shares to 191,687 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,170 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Cowen & Co. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 13. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 31 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 6 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $259 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, July 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 26. As per Wednesday, February 24, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 2 by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 16 analysts covering ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ConAgra Foods had 59 analyst reports since September 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of CAG in report on Tuesday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan reinitiated the shares of CAG in report on Wednesday, November 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 8. Jefferies maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, July 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 27 by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bernstein downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, March 21 report. As per Thursday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Conagra Brands, DBV Technologies, and Carnival Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), OncoMed (NASDAQ:OMED) – IPOs, M&A, and Dividends: Taking A Look At Year-End News Catalysts – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Potential Rally in Stocks Seems to Be Kept in Check by Worries About Govt. Shutdown, Fed – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ConAgra Brands (CAG) Enters Into Definitive Agreement With Richardson International To Divest The Wesson Oil Brand – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.