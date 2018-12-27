First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 76.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 1.08M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 27/03/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd sold 17,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.15 million, down from 75,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $160.24. About 1.94M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 EPS, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35M for 21.77 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $159.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index (SPY) by 1,363 shares to 17,983 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 4,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,840 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).