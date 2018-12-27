Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 128.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68 million, up from 6,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 615,718 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 8.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,040 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.26M, up from 134,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $63.52. About 412,953 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 3.09% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $558.34 million activity. The insider Pleau Scott sold $801,450. On Monday, December 3 Third Point LLC sold $548.96M worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 8.00 million shares. Shares for $6.03M were sold by Eyre Brik V. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $100,530 was sold by FORSYTH JOHN D. Shares for $1.36 million were sold by Accogli Giuseppe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold BAX shares while 324 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 422.39 million shares or 1.97% less from 430.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Swiss Bankshares holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2.11 million shares. Haverford Fin Serv accumulated 79,980 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 30,630 shares. Dodge And Cox invested in 0% or 3,382 shares. Park Corporation Oh invested in 9,957 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors owns 0.04% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,896 shares. Qs Llc stated it has 0.19% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Drexel Morgan And reported 4,997 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Goelzer Investment Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 7,433 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 222,825 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 2,450 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Among 22 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Baxter International had 77 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 22 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, February 1. Leerink Swann maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, January 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, October 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, October 13.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 173,287 shares to 408,235 shares, valued at $78.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 59,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $14.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MLI) by 32,246 shares to 4.32M shares, valued at $125.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,480 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 81,056 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.23% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Company invested in 103,054 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Middleton And Ma owns 10,265 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 168,717 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 61,121 shares. Hendley & Commerce has 76,688 shares for 4.22% of their portfolio. Maryland Mgmt reported 4,814 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl has 62,622 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 2.68 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,175 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.65% or 261,643 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Com reported 15,752 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corp reported 107,196 shares.