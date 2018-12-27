Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 82.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 303,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.17M, down from 367,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $128.4. About 612,918 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 19.15% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 16/05/2018 – CloudJumper Mentioned in 2018 Gartner Unified Workspaces “Cool Vendors” Report; 26/04/2018 – Excelero Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Storage Technologies by Gartner; 14/05/2018 – Media Alert: Gartner Announces Digital Marketing Conference 2018; 21/03/2018 – Dynatrace Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Eighth Consecutive Time; 27/03/2018 – DMI Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Worldwide for the Third Year in a Row; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 08/05/2018 – Gartner 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 20/03/2018 – Kuebix Recognized by Gartner with First-Time Positioning in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 11/04/2018 – NetBrain Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Automation for Third Consecutive Year

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 0.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 10,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $980.98 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.59B market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $17.04 during the last trading session, reaching $344.45. About 515,110 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Among 27 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 92 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Gabelli on Friday, April 15. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Friday, September 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 14 by Atlantic Securities. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, December 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Northcoast. The company was maintained on Friday, December 15 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, November 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39M for 22.96 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Gartner Inc had 61 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 31. RBC Capital Markets maintained Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, April 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, January 6. The stock of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) rating on Friday, January 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $113 target. The stock of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 6.

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. IT’s profit will be $114.53M for 25.48 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.24% EPS growth.

