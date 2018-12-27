Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 44.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc acquired 35,166 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock declined 26.98%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 113,933 shares with $6.40M value, up from 78,767 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $10.69B valuation. The stock increased 5.33% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 7.46 million shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Fibria Celulose S A (FBR) stake by 21.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc acquired 22,304 shares as Fibria Celulose S A (FBR)’s stock declined 10.48%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 126,650 shares with $2.35M value, up from 104,346 last quarter. Fibria Celulose S A now has $9.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 568,231 shares traded. Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR) has risen 17.99% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FBR News: 25/05/2018 – BRAZIL WOOD PULP PRODUCER FIBRIA SAYS TRUCKERS’ STRIKE IS IMPACTING TRANSPORT AND PRODUCTION AT FIRM; 16/03/2018 – SUZANO CEO SAYS TRANSACTION WITH FIBRIA WILL BRING $9.2 BLN TO BRAZIL; 16/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S SUZANO/FIBRIA DEAL HAS A BREAK-UP FEE OF 750 MLN REAIS – STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – FIBRIA RAISES PULP PRICES BY $20/T IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE; 16/03/2018 – FIBRIA: CO. HOLDERS AGREED TO COMBINE OPERATIONS WITH SUZANO; 14/03/2018 – BNDES CEO DECLINES TO COMMENT ON TALKS TO SELL FIBRIA STAKE; 26/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fibria Celulose S.A., AAC, Harmony Gold Mining Company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-; 01/05/2018 – MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund Cuts Fibria; 08/03/2018 FIBRIA, SUZANO JUMP AS VALOR REPORTS CO.S CLOSE TO A DEAL; 04/04/2018 – Brazil’s Votorantim eyes infrastructure, property investments

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. Shares for $80,148 were sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E. Shares for $1.77M were sold by LONG MARK P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 356 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability stated it has 40,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 2.24% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Eqis Management Incorporated stated it has 60,664 shares. Profund Advsr Llc has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 173,965 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. First Advsr LP invested in 1.63M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 22,954 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 9,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Com accumulated 4.08 million shares. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 4,475 shares stake. Barry Lc owns 0.12% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 6,341 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Elm Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Among 17 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Western Digital had 21 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 19 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 30 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 26 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research given on Tuesday, July 10. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, September 11 to “Sector Perform” rating.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,548 shares to 1,008 valued at $350,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Jefferies Finl Group Inc stake by 15,936 shares and now owns 85,929 shares. Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was reduced too.

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Baozun Inc stake by 51,333 shares to 13,911 valued at $676,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Northwestern Corp stake by 17,254 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was reduced too.

