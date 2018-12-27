Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 88.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 15,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,886 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76,000, down from 16,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 6.31 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Cigna Corp (CI) by 533.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 487,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 578,488 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $120.47 billion, up from 91,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Cigna Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $185.59. About 1.86 million shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 05/04/2018 – Cigna Corporation’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Details; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Cigna On Watch Neg. On Express Scripts Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – AGREED TO SELL ONEPATH LIFE NZ LIMITED FOR NZ$700 MLN TO CIGNA CORP; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Review Follows Announcement Cigna Will Acquire Express Scripts; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Adds ARMO BioSciences Inc., Exits Lilly, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP – SALE INCLUDED A 20-YEAR STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOR CIGNA TO PROVIDE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS FOR ANZ BANK CUSTOMERS; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS HELD TALKS WITH OTHER FIRMS BEFORE DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CORP – DEAL WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PCT TO 8 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises 2018 Consolidated Adjusted Income From Ops View to $3.17B-$3.27B

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.21 million activity. Sadler Jason D also sold $4.51M worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) shares. Another trade for 2,825 shares valued at $605,253 was made by Triplett Michael W on Monday, November 5.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8897.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 1,801 shares to 20,568 shares, valued at $6.70 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,300 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cigna Launches Online Survey to Help People Assess Loneliness and Improve Vitality – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California regulator blesses Cigna – Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altbaba, AutoDesk, AutoZone, CBS, Eli Lilly, Lululemon, Michaelâ€™s, Target and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Health Care Going Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CIGNA had 76 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 13 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 10. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, January 3. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kepos Capital Lp holds 2.05% or 191,725 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 292,529 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 78,521 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 43 shares. Churchill Management reported 23,978 shares. Riverpark Cap Lc reported 0% stake. Hudock Limited Liability Corp holds 497 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Ltd has invested 0.31% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 39,591 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 578,488 shares. Brandywine Ltd Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 279,408 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.08% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 320 are held by Daiwa Sb Investments Limited. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated reported 4,702 shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Caterpillar Stock Will Struggle Amid Challenges on Two Fronts – Investorplace.com” on December 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton EPS estimates cut at Citi as Q4 ‘unlikely the trough’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton: My Opinion After Third-Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $293.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,030 shares to 4,185 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 133,557 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 5,079 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Bank Of America De invested in 0.05% or 7.25 million shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.39% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Synovus Corp has 82,951 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fund Evaluation Group Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 27,400 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 290,293 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability, a Us-based fund reported 15,131 shares. Amp Cap Invsts reported 246,823 shares. 2,619 are owned by Kistler. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru owns 1,701 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 1.49M shares.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 40 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Halliburton Company had 175 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Monday, January 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, October 1. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, April 18. Seaport Global upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 2. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HAL in report on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, December 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Sunday, October 29. Citigroup maintained the shares of HAL in report on Monday, May 16 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90M for 16.72 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.03 million activity. Brown James S sold $648,034 worth of stock or 15,989 shares. On Tuesday, December 11 Pope Lawrence J sold $93,680 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 2,000 shares.