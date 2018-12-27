Hengehold Capital Management Raised Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding; Proassurance (PRA)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 26.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hengehold Capital Management Llc acquired 50,358 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 9.17%. The Hengehold Capital Management Llc holds 237,854 shares with $2.20M value, up from 187,496 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $30.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 7.85 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 04/04/2018 – Ford Concerned Nafta Rule Changes Wouldn’t Preserve U.S. Jobs; 26/04/2018 – DOT TSA: Firearm detected by TSA officers at Ford International Airport; 20/04/2018 – SlashGear: Ford Mustang Hybrid tipped for 2020; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Exhibit Closes: Betty Ford Centennial Exhibit; 10/05/2018 – FORD SEES RACING CREATING ‘ADVOCATES’ FOR THE FORD BRAND; 01/05/2018 – FORD MONTHLY SALES CALL HAS ENDED; 10/04/2018 – FORD’S FARLEY SPOKE AFTER DEBUT OF FOCUS COMPACT CAR IN LONDON; 06/04/2018 – Ford wins approval for German banking licence; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW POSITIVE AND ABOUT THE SAME AS 2017; 10/04/2018 – FORD REVAMPS ESCORT, FOCUS MODELS FOR ITS CHINA PUSH

Proassurance Corp (PRA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 80 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 82 trimmed and sold stock positions in Proassurance Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 44.55 million shares, down from 45.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Proassurance Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 68 Increased: 50 New Position: 30.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate divisions. It has a 23.15 P/E ratio. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp holds 0.82% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation for 185,440 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 28,358 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hayek Kallen Investment Management has 0.5% invested in the company for 14,776 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Llc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 11,862 shares.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 14,036 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) has declined 28.05% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT

Analysts await ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 23.64% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PRA’s profit will be $22.52 million for 22.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by ProAssurance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $25,163 activity. $124,053 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were sold by Armstrong Steven R.. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $98,890 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.