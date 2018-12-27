Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 4.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 49,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 947,509 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.00M, down from 997,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 18.92 million shares traded or 30.46% up from the average. Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 15.03% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 144 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,139 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $671.79M, up from 10,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 15.02 million shares traded or 50.89% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $27,990 activity.

Among 38 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 12 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Ensco Plc had 95 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Thursday, January 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 19 by PiperJaffray. DNB Markets upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. The stock of Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, June 13 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, January 29, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock of Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, October 28. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Monday, November 30. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6.1 target in Thursday, October 19 report.

Analysts await Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% negative EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $584.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 1.50M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $27.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 224,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold ESV shares while 89 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 391.43 million shares or 1.93% more from 384.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Basswood Cap Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Petrus Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 23,582 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0% or 250,637 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, Loudon Invest Mgmt Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 15,000 shares. Wasatch Advsr owns 0.02% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 249,197 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Jane Street Group Inc Inc Ltd Com reported 516,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Raymond James Fin Services Advisors Inc holds 37,338 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 721,815 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division has invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Kentucky Retirement holds 19,286 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Tru owns 92,189 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cibc Bank Usa accumulated 44,721 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 142,670 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt invested in 1.14% or 136,308 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Inc reported 13,101 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 30,948 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Llc New York accumulated 11,786 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Incorporated reported 389,667 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsrs accumulated 17,977 shares. Cibc Ww Inc holds 0.1% or 394,560 shares. 5,344 are owned by Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 60,505 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi accumulated 70,660 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 46,867 shares. 6,850 were reported by Indiana Management Co.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $403.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 422 shares to 66,266 shares, valued at $7.48 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,976 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS).

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 73 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sell” rating and $6200 target in Friday, May 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, March 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Tuesday, September 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Friday, July 7. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 30. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.