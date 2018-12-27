P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 8.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 348,858 shares traded. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has declined 9.55% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding `Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 24/04/2018 – Konica Minolta AccurioPress Line-up Gets a Productivity Boost with Newest EFI Fiery Upgrade; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Electronics For Imaging Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFII); 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 50.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89 billion, down from 47,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 3.41M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING

Analysts await Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. EFII’s profit will be $2.63 million for 101.63 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Electronics for Imaging, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UDS Creating New Opportunities in Corrugated with Central Europe’s First EFI Nozomi Single-pass Inkjet Press – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EFI Appoints Bill Muir as New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “EFI to Report Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on July 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EFI CEO Informed Board He Intends to Step Down – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EFI to Present at Upcoming Wells Fargo, NASDAQ and Barclays Conferences – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 15 investors sold EFII shares while 61 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.92 million shares or 0.03% more from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 106,358 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt holds 0.01% or 359,204 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Cadian Capital Management LP stated it has 4.22 million shares. Principal Financial Gp holds 0.01% or 358,298 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Dupont Management invested in 0.01% or 11,085 shares. Needham Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 228,000 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. 41,535 were accumulated by Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp. 19,600 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). 34,963 were reported by American Int Inc. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,530 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $94.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cue Biopharma Inc by 50,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $313,020 activity.

Among 14 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Electronics for Imaging had 40 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) rating on Tuesday, October 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The stock of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 25 with “Buy”. Needham maintained Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) on Friday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. Needham initiated Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) on Tuesday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EFII in report on Friday, October 27 with “Overweight” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, September 9 by William Blair. The rating was maintained by William Blair with “Buy” on Monday, June 12. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 27 by William Blair. The rating was downgraded by Longbow on Thursday, June 22 to “Neutral”.

Among 23 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, July 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 24. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. On Thursday, May 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Hold” rating by Tudor Pickering on Friday, May 18. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Credit Suisse reinitiated it with “Outperform” rating and $89 target in Wednesday, March 7 report. As per Friday, April 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 15 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.64% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 358,614 shares. Marathon Mngmt holds 0.09% or 2,801 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fiera Cap Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 36,363 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 26,690 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sheets Smith Wealth owns 2,682 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Artemis Inv Llp holds 0.51% or 570,427 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bb&T stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carroll Financial Assocs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $384,121 activity. DAVIS STEVEN A bought 2,500 shares worth $155,500.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.48M for 12.67 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.