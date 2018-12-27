Yelp Inc (YELP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.17, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 115 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 80 sold and reduced their positions in Yelp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 65.88 million shares, down from 66.69 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Yelp Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 52 Increased: 66 New Position: 49.

Narwhal Capital Management increased Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) stake by 13.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management acquired 5,200 shares as Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP)’s stock declined 10.70%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 45,120 shares with $4.66M value, up from 39,920 last quarter. Cabot Microelectronics Corp now has $2.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 12,284 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 3.62% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Denver’s top 25 cocktail bars, according to Yelp (Photos) – Denver Business Journal” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yelp: Shortfalls Are Temporary And Downside Is Limited – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunTrust: Comparables suggest Yelp could draw $50/share in sale – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Yelp Stock Dropped 21.4% in November – Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Does Yelp Stock Deserve a Favorable Review From Investors? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 148,594 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (YELP) has declined 12.63% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 7; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 222.22% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. YELP’s profit will be $9.14 million for 76.20 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 9.12% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. for 5.50 million shares. Smith Thomas W owns 241,480 shares or 7.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schaller Investment Group Inc has 6.91% invested in the company for 250,000 shares. The New Hampshire-based American Trust Investment Advisors Llc has invested 2.94% in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 418,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 selling transactions for $14.07 million activity.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The Company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It has a 18.34 P/E ratio. The firm provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application.

Narwhal Capital Management decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 11,960 shares to 3,761 valued at $569,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 11,490 shares and now owns 171,980 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Nasdaq Is on the Brink of a Bear Market – Bloomberg” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Midwest Bancorp, Cabot Microelectronics and Sabre – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics acquires KMG for $1.6B; CCMP halted – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Completes Acquisition of KMG Chemicals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.