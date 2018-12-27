Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) formed wedge down with $14.24 target or 8.00% below today’s $15.48 share price. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) has $3.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 246,114 shares traded. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has risen 1.45% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTG News: 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Pure Storage Announces Third Annual Technology Conference, Pure//Accelerate 2018; 05/04/2018 – PURE STORAGE SAYS SIZE OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $450 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC PSTG.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.32 BLN TO $1.37 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Pure Storage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – The Future of Infrastructure Design: Data-Centric Architecture; 22/05/2018 – Pure Storage Launches New Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage Sees 2019 Rev $1.32B-$1.37B; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.07

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased Veritiv Corp (VRTV) stake by 35.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bain Capital Investors Llc analyzed 1.50M shares as Veritiv Corp (VRTV)'s stock declined 43.44%. The Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 2.78 million shares with $101.33M value, down from 4.28 million last quarter. Veritiv Corp now has $388.00 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 1,330 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has risen 1.02% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.40, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold VRTV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 14.45 million shares or 3.67% less from 15.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Inv invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). 248,383 are owned by Schwab Charles Investment Management. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,577 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co has 43,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp owns 147,296 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 7,998 shares in its portfolio. Next Fincl Group Inc owns 12 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP has 0.22% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 513,550 shares. 16,321 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Strs Ohio reported 19,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Llc accumulated 1,466 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Baupost Grp Ltd Liability Corporation Ma invested 1% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV).

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) CEO Mary Laschinger discussed Q3 2018 Results in an earnings call transcript on November 06, 2018. Veritiv joined Amazon packaging network in September 2018.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 88.31% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.77 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $22.97M for 4.22 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.11% EPS growth.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $62.00 million activity. 1.50M shares were sold by BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC, worth $62.10 million on Tuesday, September 25. On Friday, November 16 Laschinger Mary A bought $99,792 worth of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) or 3,350 shares.

Analysts await Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Pure Storage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.