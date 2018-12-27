Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 135 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 95 decreased and sold their holdings in Guidewire Software Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 80.52 million shares, down from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Guidewire Software Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 76 Increased: 78 New Position: 57.

Quantum Capital Management increased Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) stake by 34.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management acquired 13,025 shares as Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT)’s stock rose 4.98%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 50,585 shares with $2.75 million value, up from 37,560 last quarter. Allied Motion Technologies I now has $415.07 million valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 27,679 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has risen 59.43% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 290,455 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 4.76% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. for 295,318 shares. Stockbridge Partners Llc owns 882,790 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Elm Capital Llc has 3.36% invested in the company for 139,785 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Capital Management Llc has invested 3.07% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 6.53 million shares.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $6.38 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold AMOT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 2.29% more from 4.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 16,342 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 36,899 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested in 3,125 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based G2 Inv Ptnrs Ltd Co has invested 3.32% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 10,767 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,818 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Intl Gp has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Parametric Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). invested in 8,659 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,505 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,841 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Quantum Capital Management decreased Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stake by 469,280 shares to 535,726 valued at $2.15M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 9,008 shares and now owns 10,025 shares. Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill was reduced too.