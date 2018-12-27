Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Drive Shack Inc (LEN) by 31.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 94,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Drive Shack Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 1.03M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Rop (ROP) by 73.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 14,320 shares as the company's stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,895 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.04 million, up from 19,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Rop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $258.84. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year's $1.29 per share. LEN's profit will be $626.31M for 4.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

