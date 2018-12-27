Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 59.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 239,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03 million, down from 399,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.73% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 1.07M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 114.90% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Usa Truck Inc (USAK) by 37.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 29,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,794 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18M, up from 78,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Usa Truck Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 48,775 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 8.29% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 21/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Managemen Exits Position in USA Truck; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Comml Officer; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK); 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Adj EPS 14c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.42, from 0.63 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SEAS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 52.92 million shares or 8.74% less from 58.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 920,582 are owned by Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited. Trustmark Natl Bank Department holds 0% or 584 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp owns 346,476 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,904 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt owns 767,353 shares. Emerald Advisers Inc Pa reported 1.24% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Advsr Preferred Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 2,329 shares. Impala Asset Management Lc holds 0.17% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 160,019 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co holds 29,465 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 10,442 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 7,518 shares stake.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “SeaWorld Entertainment has prime opportunity to rally big in 2019 – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Likes SeaWorld’s Momentum (NYSE:SEAS) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Busch Gardens Tampa Bay closes due to severe weather threat – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Carnival Tries to Navigate Rough Seas – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Orlando ride maker sees bright 2019 with new SeaWorld ride, more – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $226,427 activity.

Among 16 analysts covering SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc had 68 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) on Wednesday, December 19 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 22. On Monday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Janney Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 11 report. On Friday, March 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Macquarie Research reinitiated the shares of SEAS in report on Wednesday, December 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Friday, June 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 27 by SunTrust.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 45.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.50% negative EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 178,874 shares to 199,591 shares, valued at $43.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 198,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Among 5 analysts covering USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. USA Truck had 17 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Zacks. Stephens upgraded USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) on Friday, February 2 to “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) rating on Monday, January 8. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $21.0 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 2. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of USAK in report on Thursday, November 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, November 2. The stock of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, April 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, April 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy” rating.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $850.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 20,331 shares to 275,397 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 17,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,937 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,620 activity.