Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 24.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 69,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 218,676 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.64M, down from 288,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 6.85M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 27, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 204.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,339 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $103.92. About 1.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125.0 target in Friday, September 15 report. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 2. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 16 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal Weight” rating and $100 target in Monday, August 31 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 28 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of UTX in report on Tuesday, December 15 with “Sector Perform” rating. On Wednesday, July 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, September 6. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $120 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 22 by Atlantic Securities.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. 14,255 shares were sold by Gill Charles D, worth $1.94 million on Thursday, July 26.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Where is United Technologies headed? – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Technologies’ Business Split: What You Need To Know (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sandy Spring Bank owns 0.95% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 83,299 shares. Bryn Mawr Communications reported 130,852 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,400 shares. Conestoga Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,632 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers reported 8.20 million shares or 4.93% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc reported 7,380 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 308,943 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Blair William Co Il stated it has 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.74% or 6,065 shares. Tradition Capital Lc stated it has 3,225 shares. Pggm accumulated 222,098 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Com holds 6,484 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl owns 6,402 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. South State accumulated 68,427 shares or 0.98% of the stock.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,168 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $61.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 18,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 6. Leerink Swann maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 11. As per Tuesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 7 by JP Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 28. On Wednesday, September 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, October 16 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Markston Int Lc holds 181,607 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 53.34M shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Osborne Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 301,985 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Pitcairn accumulated 43,442 shares. Grimes & holds 78,244 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.84% or 109,164 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has 1.72% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ar Asset Mgmt invested in 2.02% or 124,472 shares. Retail Bank owns 235,758 shares. Weik Mgmt reported 10,500 shares stake. Interocean Capital Limited Company holds 16,185 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,358 shares. Clinton Grp, a New York-based fund reported 20,626 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc stated it has 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Pfizer, Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “European advisory group backs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer: Consumer Health Deal Looks Good – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. 40,381 shares valued at $1.50 million were sold by SUSMAN SALLY on Friday, July 20.

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59 million and $297.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 47,894 shares to 52,018 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.30 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.