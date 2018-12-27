Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) Analysts See $-1.04 EPS; Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.20, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 105 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 110 reduced and sold stock positions in Weingarten Realty Investors. The investment professionals in our database reported: 91.96 million shares, down from 93.59 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Weingarten Realty Investors in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 78 Increased: 64 New Position: 41.

Analysts expect Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) to report $-1.04 EPS on January, 24.After having $-0.78 EPS previously, Veoneer, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 527,947 shares traded. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has 0.00% since December 27, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 7.36 P/E ratio. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment.

The stock increased 4.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 1.26 million shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) has declined 9.26% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI)

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WRI’s profit will be $75.26M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.