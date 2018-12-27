Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 3.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 30,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 821,915 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $160.01 million, up from 791,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $185.18. About 479,442 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has declined 3.53% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) by 7.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 8,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,316 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.13 million, up from 112,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 359,640 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has declined 24.69% since December 27, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 9,983 shares to 76,682 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apptio Inc by 32,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,965 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.75, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold QTS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 49.98 million shares or 2.88% more from 48.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al has 10,303 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited has 9,288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 385,119 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 65,238 shares. 951 are held by Assetmark Incorporated. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 2 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 29,400 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 101,558 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 0.01% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Communication Ltd owns 112,471 shares. Advent Capital Mgmt De holds 5,573 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 77,901 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% or 5,096 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $596,490 activity. Westhead Stephen E. sold $88,985 worth of stock or 1,924 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold WAT shares while 198 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 67.26 million shares or 4.26% less from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 0.24% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 345,540 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Clinton Gp reported 1,124 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc invested in 0.04% or 10,834 shares. 3.16M are held by State Street Corp. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,025 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 4,500 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 88 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 70,926 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oak Assocs Oh has 0.26% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 309,478 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 35,540 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.24 million activity. 3,500 shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P, worth $672,000. $214,358 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Harrington Michael C on Friday, December 14. Shares for $4.00 million were sold by Kelly Terrence P. 4,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $762,480 were sold by Rae Elizabeth B.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. Class A by 125,490 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $206.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 34,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).