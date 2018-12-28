$0.52 EPS Expected for Green Bancorp, Inc. (GNBC); Unifi (UFI) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Analysts expect Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNBC) to report $0.52 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 48.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. GNBC’s profit would be $19.43M giving it 8.24 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Green Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 6.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 202,898 shares traded or 3.10% up from the average. Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNBC) has declined 16.00% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNBC News: 15/03/2018 – Direct Energy Solar Receives Connecticut Green Bank PACEsetter Award for Outstanding Project; 03/05/2018 – Green Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Green Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNBC); 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Green Bancorp; 06/04/2018 – Green Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Montgomery County Green Bank Unveils Commercial Loan For Energy Efficiency And Renewables; 26/04/2018 – GREEN BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $38.2 MLN VS $36.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Green Bancorp Declares Dividend of 10c; 23/05/2018 – Green Bancorp, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 28/05/2018 – Green Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 4-5

Unifi Inc (UFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.31, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 52 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 49 cut down and sold positions in Unifi Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 14.76 million shares, up from 14.61 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Unifi Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 40 Increased: 31 New Position: 21.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $400.19 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 16.49 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

Impala Asset Management Llc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. for 1.51 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 427,316 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 0.28% invested in the company for 471,975 shares. The California-based Valueact Holdings L.P. has invested 0.26% in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,290 shares.

More important recent Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. companies, including some in the Triad, are rolling in cash, and they’re growing increasingly fearful to spend it – Triad Business Journal” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Unifi warns of potential Q3 loss as industry challenges mount – Triad Business Journal”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unifi, Inc. (UFI) CEO Kevin Hall on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unifi, Inc. (UFI) CEO Kevin Hall on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Analysts await Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 79.07% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.43 per share. UFI’s profit will be $1.65M for 60.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Unifi, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.40 million activity.

The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 85,343 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (UFI) has declined 34.61% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 16/04/2018 – Unifi Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT FUND TAKES 5% STAKE IN PLASTIC-T0-TEXTILE MAKER UNIFI; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Cash and Cash Equivalents $40.6M at March 25, 2018; 18/05/2018 – ValueAct’s Spring Fund Takes an Interest in Unifi — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Unifi’s REPREVE® Named an Official Recycling Partner of the Wyndham Championship; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI – FOR FISCAL 2018, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS NET SALES PERFORMANCE WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 14/05/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Unifi; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – SHORT TERM PROFITABILITY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY “DIFFICULT MARKET DYNAMICS”

More notable recent Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KEYSTONE BANK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GREEN BANK’S AUSTIN BRANCH – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Buying a bank, financial lubricant for oil companies & innovation software – Austin Business Journal” published on December 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Green Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNBC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Constellium, Green Bancorp, and Infinera Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Green Bancorp, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Green Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Hovde Group downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 30 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”.