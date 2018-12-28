Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) by 78.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 158,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.35M, up from 88,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 1.85 million shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 604 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,627 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.28 million, down from 8,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $718.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1469.73. About 2.83 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $143.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 10,000 shares to 100,310 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 86,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,758 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST).

Among 36 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc had 110 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, January 26 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35.0 target in Monday, October 16 report. On Friday, March 16 the stock rating was initiated by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Jefferies. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Pivotal Research. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $4.01M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 5. 3,200 shares valued at $5.31 million were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. 2,028 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.87M on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 437 shares valued at $687,447 was sold by Reynolds Shelley. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90M on Wednesday, August 15.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $964.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9,655 shares to 44,649 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 22,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,903 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt owns 3,074 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 2,124 are held by Spectrum Mgmt. Highvista Strategies Ltd has invested 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kcm Advisors Lc owns 10,230 shares. 150 were accumulated by Advsrs Limited Co. Madison Inv Inc holds 201 shares. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Tdam Usa Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,156 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.84% or 432 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,249 shares. Wills Fincl Gru Inc stated it has 1,394 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Torray Limited Liability Corporation reported 851 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Thursday, May 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, September 30. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 10 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 23 with “Outperform”. Susquehanna maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 2. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $1850.0 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 27 by Loop Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, January 8. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $1410.0 target. On Thursday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, September 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Needham.