Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD) had a decrease of 3.6% in short interest. PWOD’s SI was 21,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.6% from 22,200 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s short sellers to cover PWOD’s short positions. The SI to Penns Woods Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.47%. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 5,126 shares traded or 20.36% up from the average. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) has declined 14.81% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical PWOD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Penns Woods Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWOD); 17/04/2018 S&PGR Ugrds Penns Manor Area SD, PA GO Dbt To ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stk Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC QTRLY SHR $0.68; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED $126.0 MLN TO $1.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC PWOD.O QUARTERLY OPER SHR $0.69; 23/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bncp: White Joins JSSB as Branch Manager April 23, 2018 | 2018

Addenda Capital Inc decreased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 62.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc sold 33,449 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 0.49%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 20,060 shares with $3.57M value, down from 53,509 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $57.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $154.6. About 1.62 million shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 9.69% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.96 per share. SYK’s profit will be $804.50M for 17.98 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.22% EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 insider sales for $8.72 million activity. Shares for $7,352 were bought by Doliveux Roch. On Monday, November 5 the insider Fink M Kathryn sold $14,082. Scannell Timothy J also sold $1.51M worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Monday, December 17. The insider Owen Katherine Ann sold 37,866 shares worth $6.32M. On Friday, December 7 Sagar Bijoy sold $404,289 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 2,361 shares. Boehnlein Glenn S sold $133,627 worth of stock or 750 shares. Berry William E Jr also sold $284,189 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Stryker (NYSE:SYK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Stryker had 9 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, July 25. Robert W. Baird maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Thursday, November 15. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $174 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 25 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold SYK shares while 354 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 265.65 million shares or 1.33% less from 269.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.1% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1.99 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Rock Point Limited Liability Corporation has 24,876 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability reported 61,059 shares stake. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). First Merchants Corp reported 56,314 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Nbt State Bank N A holds 0.11% or 3,816 shares. 107,956 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland). Citizens And Northern accumulated 0.16% or 1,362 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 113,490 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Communications Inc accumulated 29,407 shares. Franklin accumulated 0.51% or 5.73M shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Co reported 1,714 shares stake. Fruth Inv Mngmt owns 5,400 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stryker declares $0.52 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for NextEra Energy, Gogo, Stryker, Aerohive Networks, Adtalem Global Education, and RCI Hospitality â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” published on December 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Stryker increases dividend 11%, declaring a $0.52 per share quarterly dividend – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stryker: Buy This Dividend Aristocrat For At Least 10% Annual Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy to Survive a Bear Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.16, from 0.67 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 3 investors sold Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 1.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) or 39,845 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) for 22,023 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Schwab Charles Mgmt reported 10,400 shares. Vantage has invested 0% in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Bokf Na reported 0.01% in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 4,740 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Northern Tru holds 0% or 55,590 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0% or 21,245 shares. Renaissance Llc owns 116,210 shares. New York-based State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). 15,688 are held by California Public Employees Retirement. State Street reported 82,549 shares.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms. The company has market cap of $189.05 million. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. It has a 16.83 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection.

More notable recent Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: PFBI, PWOD, CASH, ARR, CBRL – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on April 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 10/23/2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 23, 2018.